Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte FC at D.C. United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Charlotte FC will play its first-ever MLS game on Saturday as it opens up its season against D.C. United.

Charlotte is one of the new teams in MLS this season. The city was interested in a team in 1994 and then favored as an expansion team in 1996 and 1998. After multiple unsuccessful expansion bids, North Carolina is finally getting its MLS team.

Billionaire David Tepper, the owner of the Carolina Panthers, put team president Tom Glick in charge of his expansion bid after being a COO for Manchester City and a part of NYCFC's expansion bid. 

How to Watch Charlotte FC at D.C. United Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

Live stream the Charlotte FC at D.C. United game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its inaugural game in the MLS, it will take on D.C. United. United finished as the No. 8 team in Conference East last season after finishing 14-5-15 last season with 47 points in 34 games.

That was lightyears better than 2020 when the team finished second-to-last in the East with a 5-6-12 record. It will look to continue building its franchise and do better than it did last season.

In this opening match, goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina from Charlotte will face off against Jon Kempin from D.C. Regardless, you are watching history as Charlotte takes the field for the first time.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Charlotte F.C. at D.C. United

TV CHANNEL: Telemundo
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) drives to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
northern iowa
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola Chicago at Northern Iowa in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket past Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas Tech at TCU in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Alabama in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
USATSI_17756673
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at Washington

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
USATSI_17754872
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Syracuse

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph's in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Inter Miami CF
MLS

How to Watch Chicago Fire FC at Inter Miami CF

By Matthew Beighle
3 minutes ago
USATSI_17116798
MLS

How to Watch Charlotte FC at D.C. United

By Matthew Beighle
3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy