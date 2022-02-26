Charlotte FC will play its first-ever MLS game on Saturday as it opens up its season against D.C. United.

Charlotte is one of the new teams in MLS this season. The city was interested in a team in 1994 and then favored as an expansion team in 1996 and 1998. After multiple unsuccessful expansion bids, North Carolina is finally getting its MLS team.

Billionaire David Tepper, the owner of the Carolina Panthers, put team president Tom Glick in charge of his expansion bid after being a COO for Manchester City and a part of NYCFC's expansion bid.

How to Watch Charlotte FC at D.C. United Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

Live stream the Charlotte FC at D.C. United game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its inaugural game in the MLS, it will take on D.C. United. United finished as the No. 8 team in Conference East last season after finishing 14-5-15 last season with 47 points in 34 games.

That was lightyears better than 2020 when the team finished second-to-last in the East with a 5-6-12 record. It will look to continue building its franchise and do better than it did last season.

In this opening match, goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina from Charlotte will face off against Jon Kempin from D.C. Regardless, you are watching history as Charlotte takes the field for the first time.

Regional restrictions may apply.