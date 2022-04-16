Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte FC at New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

There might be a changing of the guard with Charlotte FC rising and the New England Revolution sliding today.

A lot can change in one season as the New England Revolution (1-4-1) are learning firsthand. They have four losses six games into the season after finishing all of last season with five total losses and one of the best overall regular seasons in MLS history. They take on Charlotte FC (3-4-0) at home in a rematch from a loss earlier this season to the rising club today.

How to Watch Charlotte FC at New England Revolution today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)

Watch Charlotte FC at New England Revolution online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Charlotte FC jumped all over the New England Revolution in their first match scoring a goal in less than six minutes and two more before the 60-minute mark:

Things looked bleak for Charlotte FC to start the season with three straight losses (1-6 goal differential), but they turned things around against the New England Revolution (3-1) which has led them to win three of their last four matches.

Charlotte FC is coming off a win over Atlanta (1-0) after losing to them earlier this season (1-2) showing the growth of the youngest MLS team.

For the New England Revolution, everything about this season has to be a disappointment.

Last year through six matches they started (3-1-2) with seven goals scored and six goals allowed. The fall in their defense has really led to the losses and the disappointing start.

This season they are 1-4-1 with a -4 goal differential, scoring eight goals and giving up 12 so far. A far cry from a club that was on the verge of setting every regular-season record in the MLS before slowing down and then losing early in the playoffs.

