With both sides attempting to get back in the win column, Charlotte travels to take on Orlando City at Exploria Stadium on Saturday after both squads failed to score in their last matches.

How to Watch Charlotte FC at Orlando City SC Today

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

Although Orlando has won three of its last four matches, it finished its last match, a 3-0 loss to the Red Bulls, without registering a shot on goal. As for Charlotte, they too failed to find the back of the net in a scoreless draw against Colorado in their last match.

Three different Red Bulls scored goals as New York improved to 3-0 on the road this season with its victory over Orlando. The only threat Orlando had the entire match was when Ercan Kara was one-on-one with the goalkeeper in the 64th minute, but the play was blown dead for offside. Rodrigo Schlegel also saw a header attempt go just wide of the left post.

Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough stood tall in the second half to deny Daniel Rios and Karol Swiderski with two consecutive saves in the second half to keep the clean sheet.

Charlotte and Orlando’s offenses will try to wake back up when the two sides meet on Saturday.

