Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte FC at Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Charlotte and Orlando square off on Saturday night in MLS action.

With both sides attempting to get back in the win column, Charlotte travels to take on Orlando City at Exploria Stadium on Saturday after both squads failed to score in their last matches.

How to Watch Charlotte FC at Orlando City SC Today

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

Live stream Charlotte FC at Orlando City SC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Although Orlando has won three of its last four matches, it finished its last match, a 3-0 loss to the Red Bulls, without registering a shot on goal. As for Charlotte, they too failed to find the back of the net in a scoreless draw against Colorado in their last match.

Three different Red Bulls scored goals as New York improved to 3-0 on the road this season with its victory over Orlando. The only threat Orlando had the entire match was when Ercan Kara was one-on-one with the goalkeeper in the 64th minute, but the play was blown dead for offside. Rodrigo Schlegel also saw a header attempt go just wide of the left post.

Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough stood tall in the second half to deny Daniel Rios and Karol Swiderski with two consecutive saves in the second half to keep the clean sheet.

Charlotte and Orlando’s offenses will try to wake back up when the two sides meet on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Charlotte FC at Orlando City SC

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City midfielder Junior Urso (11) controls the ball defended by New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) in the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Orlando City SC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 23, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United defender Brad Smith (5) dribbles the ballin front of New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil (10) in the second half at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
April 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Derrick Etienne (22) reacts as his shot on goal misses the mark during Saturday's Major League Soccer match against Orlando City at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch Mls Orlando City At Columbus Crew
Soccer

Columbus Crew vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Louisville City FC

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City midfielder Junior Urso (11) controls the ball defended by New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) in the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Charlotte FC at Orlando City SC

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Feb 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Deiber Caicedo (7) dribbles the ball against Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira (31) during the first half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch D.C. United at Columbus Crew

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) hugs defender DeAndre Yedlin (2) after scoring a goal in the second half against the Miami FC at Riccardo Silva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Espada-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at New England Revolution

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy