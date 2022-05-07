Charlotte FC has to be happy, playing on their home pitch on Saturday against Inter Miami FC.

Home-field advantage is a huge factor in soccer and in the MLS as both Charlotte FC (3-6-1) and Inter Miami FC (3-5-1) have learned early this season. They have both been strong at home but hapless on the road, especially Charlotte FC, who have played three straight on the road with zero wins in that span.

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUND

Inter Miami CF saw their three-match winning streak snapped in their last outing, getting shutout by the New England Revolution 2-0:

The last three matches really showed some promise for the Inter Miami FC club as they won three in a row (3-0-0), scoring six goals with a plus-three overall goal differential.

Before that, they were 0-4-1 (counting the New England loss) with a negative-eight overall goal differential. They have started to get things back on track, but hitting the road to play a quality Charlotte FC club that is 3-1-0 at home this season will make for another challenge.

For Charlotte FC, this season has been a rollercoaster.

They started the season 0-3-0 in their first three matches with a negative-five goal differential, then went 3-1-0 with a plus-three goal differential to get the season back on track. Since then, they have gone 0-2-1 in their last three matches.

Inconsistency is common for young (or new) clubs in any league, which is something Charlotte FC has to figure out as the season grinds on.

The one variable in their favor is that they are very good at home going 3-1-0 overall with a plus-four goal differential in those matches.

