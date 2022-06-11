Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Charlotte FC hosts New York Red Bulls at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday in MLS regular-season action.

With just three losses so far this season, New York is sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings on 23 points. Charlotte, meanwhile, is just outside the playoff picture in eighth place with 16 points after 14 matches.

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls Today:

Match Date: June 11, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls on fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

The Red Bulls have suffered just one loss in their last 11 matches in all competitions, with the singular defeat coming at the hands of Inter Miami on May 22. In its most recent outing, New York defeated D.C. United 4-1 thanks to goals from Luquinhas (2), Lewis Morgan and José Alfaro (own goal). 

Before that, New York faced Charlotte, its rival on Saturday, in U.S. Open Cup action at MSU Soccer Park in New Jersey. Led by head coach Gerhard Struber, the team won 3-1 off of goals from Patryk Klimala, Dylan Nealis and Tom Barlow. Daniel Ríos scored Charlotte's only goal in the match.

The victory sets up a rivalry game against NYC FC on June 22 in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals at Red Bull Arena.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 28, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) battles for the ball against against D.C. United midfielder Chris Durkin (8) during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 seconds ago
imago1011634045h
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas10 seconds ago
TEXAS A&M BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Texas A&M vs Louisville in College Baseball

By Adam Childs10 seconds ago
May 25, 2022; Montclair, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) in action against Charlotte FC during the second half at Montclair State University Soccer Park. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls

By Rafael Urbina10 seconds ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Hungary vs. Germany: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Wales vs. Belgium: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

England vs. Italy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Netherlands vs. Poland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Luxembourg vs. Turkey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy