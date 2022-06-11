Charlotte FC hosts New York Red Bulls at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday in MLS regular-season action.

With just three losses so far this season, New York is sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings on 23 points. Charlotte, meanwhile, is just outside the playoff picture in eighth place with 16 points after 14 matches.

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls Today:

Match Date: June 11, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls on fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

The Red Bulls have suffered just one loss in their last 11 matches in all competitions, with the singular defeat coming at the hands of Inter Miami on May 22. In its most recent outing, New York defeated D.C. United 4-1 thanks to goals from Luquinhas (2), Lewis Morgan and José Alfaro (own goal).

Before that, New York faced Charlotte, its rival on Saturday, in U.S. Open Cup action at MSU Soccer Park in New Jersey. Led by head coach Gerhard Struber, the team won 3-1 off of goals from Patryk Klimala, Dylan Nealis and Tom Barlow. Daniel Ríos scored Charlotte's only goal in the match.

The victory sets up a rivalry game against NYC FC on June 22 in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals at Red Bull Arena.

Regional restrictions may apply.