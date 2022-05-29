Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte FC at Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Charlotte FC and the Seattle Sounders look to get their seasons on track in the MLS on Sunday night in this big matchup.

The MLS enters its 15th week of the season, approaching the midway point as the contenders and pretenders are being exposed. For Charlotte FC (5-7-1) and the Sounders (4-6-1), they are on the outside looking in of the playoffs in their respective conferences for various reasons. Seattle has historically been one of the best clubs in the MLS and needs to get back on track while Charlotte FC is trying to navigate the MLS for the first time this season.

How to Watch Charlotte FC at Seattle Sounders FC today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch Charlotte FC at Seattle Sounders FC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Charlotte FC is coming off a 2-1 win over the Whitecaps as their up-and-down inaugural season continues today:

When a new team joins a league, there is always a learning curve and at times a very steep one. For Charlotte FC, that came in the form of a 0-3-0 start to the season with a negative-five goal differential.

They have since righted the ship and gotten back on track, but that initial start to the season is why they currently find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture.

Since that start, they are 5-4-1 with 16 points and would be in the playoffs based on those 10 games.

On the other side for Seattle, it is coming off a season where it finished with the third-best record in the MLS but lost in the first round of the playoffs leading to where the Sounders are today with a disappointing start to their season.

Both clubs have the ability to make a run and get into the playoffs this season, but it starts with eliminating the losses and getting more wins under their belt.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
29
2022

Charlotte FC at Seattle Sounders FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

