How to Watch Chicago Fire FC at Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Minnesota United hosts the Chicago Fire at Allianz Field in this MLS matchup on Saturday.

After the Fire were upset by Union Omaha in penalties in the U.S. Open Cup, Chicago will look to bounce back in MLS play when it travels to Allianz Field to take on Minnesota United on Saturday.

How to Watch Chicago Fire FC at Minnesota United FC Today

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Chicago Fire FC at Minnesota United FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Although Chicago fell to Union Omaha in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup, Minnesota advanced to the Round of 32 with a 2-0 victory over Forward Madison FC. Minnesota’s Adrien Hunou and Brent Kallman were the goal scorers in Wednesday night’s victory.

In MLS play as of late, Minnesota scored a season-high three goals in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids last weekend. Three different Loons found the back of the net, with Robin Lod and Abu Danldai scoring three minutes apart in the second half to break a 1-1 tie. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Minnesota.

As for the Fire, they played to their fourth scoreless draw in seven games this season in their last MLS action against the Galaxy last Saturday. Chicago goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina recorded his fifth shutout of the season.

Minnesota United looks to stay hot when they host the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Chicago Fire FC at Minnesota United FC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Apr 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota United forward Luis Amarilla (9) shoots the ball against Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar (6) during the second half at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
