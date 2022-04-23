How to Watch Chicago Fire FC at Minnesota United FC

Minnesota United hosts the Chicago Fire at Allianz Field in this MLS matchup on Saturday.

After the Fire were upset by Union Omaha in penalties in the U.S. Open Cup, Chicago will look to bounce back in MLS play when it travels to Allianz Field to take on Minnesota United on Saturday.

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Although Chicago fell to Union Omaha in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup, Minnesota advanced to the Round of 32 with a 2-0 victory over Forward Madison FC. Minnesota’s Adrien Hunou and Brent Kallman were the goal scorers in Wednesday night’s victory.

In MLS play as of late, Minnesota scored a season-high three goals in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids last weekend. Three different Loons found the back of the net, with Robin Lod and Abu Danldai scoring three minutes apart in the second half to break a 1-1 tie. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Minnesota.

As for the Fire, they played to their fourth scoreless draw in seven games this season in their last MLS action against the Galaxy last Saturday. Chicago goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina recorded his fifth shutout of the season.

Minnesota United looks to stay hot when they host the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

