How to Watch Chicago Fire FC at D.C. United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Chicago Fire look to get their first win and first goal of the season as they head to the snowy nation's capital to face D.C. United.

The Chicago Fire and D.C. United are coming off two very different kinds of shutouts in their first two games of this young MLS season. D.C. United has gotten off to one of the best starts in the league, only sitting behind the New York Red Bulls in the standings. They opened the season with a resounding 3-0 victory, spoiling Charlotte's inaugural match. They didn't need much offense in their next game against Cincinnati as United earned another shutout, winning 1-0.  

How to Watch Chicago Fire FC at D.C. United:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

You can live stream Chicago Fire FC at D.C. United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Chicago Fire are coming off two shutouts of their own but they haven't put anything in the win column. The Fire played both Florida teams with Miami to open the season and Orlando last week. The defense was on fine display as no goals were scored in either of those games. 

The weather in today's match may be conducive of producing another shutout on either side. The temperatures in the nation's capital are supposed to be well below freezing with high winds and snow. D.C. should be favored at home but they are moving into the more difficult stretch of their early schedule. They play Toronto next so they are wise to play well against Chicago to stay atop of the standings. 

