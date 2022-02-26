Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Fire FC at Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Fire and Gabriel Slonina travel down to Miami to take on Inter Miami in the first game of their MLS seasons.

The Fire did not have the season they had hoped was coming last year. They finished just a mediocre 9-7-18 and No. 12 in Conference East. With there only being 14 teams in the conference, there can really only be improvement this season.

How to Watch Chicago Fire F.C. at Inter Miami C.F. Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV

Live stream the Chicago Fire F.C. at Inter Miami C.F. game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Fire boasts one of the best and youngest players in the MLS in goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. Slonina, who is only 17-years-old, took the starting role last year. This year, he looks to capitalize and continue the run he had as the starter last year before he eventually heads off to a club in the Premier League.

Inter Miami finished as the No. 11 team in Conference East last season with a record of 12-5-17 and failing to make the MLS Cup Playoffs. With their team still gaining traction in the MLS, this could be the year that they gain some ground.

With the help of home-field advantage, Inter Miami has a real shot of starting their season out with a win, but it is going to have to go through the Slonina to get that win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Chicago Fire F.C. at Inter Miami C.F.

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) drives to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket past Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas Tech at TCU in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
northern iowa
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola Chicago at Northern Iowa in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
USATSI_17756673
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at Washington

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Alabama in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
USATSI_17754872
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Syracuse

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph's in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Inter Miami CF
MLS

How to Watch Chicago Fire FC at Inter Miami CF

By Matthew Beighle
3 minutes ago
USATSI_17116798
MLS

How to Watch Charlotte FC at D.C. United

By Matthew Beighle
3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy