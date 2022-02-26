How to Watch Chicago Fire FC at Inter Miami CF

The Fire and Gabriel Slonina travel down to Miami to take on Inter Miami in the first game of their MLS seasons.

The Fire did not have the season they had hoped was coming last year. They finished just a mediocre 9-7-18 and No. 12 in Conference East. With there only being 14 teams in the conference, there can really only be improvement this season.

How to Watch Chicago Fire F.C. at Inter Miami C.F. Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV

Live stream the Chicago Fire F.C. at Inter Miami C.F. game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Fire boasts one of the best and youngest players in the MLS in goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. Slonina, who is only 17-years-old, took the starting role last year. This year, he looks to capitalize and continue the run he had as the starter last year before he eventually heads off to a club in the Premier League.

Inter Miami finished as the No. 11 team in Conference East last season with a record of 12-5-17 and failing to make the MLS Cup Playoffs. With their team still gaining traction in the MLS, this could be the year that they gain some ground.

With the help of home-field advantage, Inter Miami has a real shot of starting their season out with a win, but it is going to have to go through the Slonina to get that win.

Regional restrictions may apply.