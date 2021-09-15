September 15, 2021
How to Watch Chicago Fire FC at D.C. United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With playoff hopes fading, can the Chicago Fire get a win over D.C. United?
While there's still a lot of soccer left to be played, the Chicago Fire (6-5-12, 23 points) is fading in the MLS playoff picture. The team sits 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, eight points back of the final playoff spot.

And that playoff spot? It currently belongs to D.C. United (9-4-10, 31 points).

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 15, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

You can stream the Chicago Fire FC at D.C. United match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

United is tied with Montreal at 31 points but currently holds the tiebreaker for that final playoff spot. The fight for the final seeds in the Eastern Conference is a tight one. Just one point separates United from fifth-place Inter Miami, while 10th-placed Atlanta United is one point behind D.C. United.

D.C. United has been one of the best offensive teams in MLS, as it's tied for fifth in goals scored with 36. While the team has given up 33 goals, the offense has helped keep the team afloat in the playoff race. None of the teams that have allowed more goals than D.C. United has a positive goal differential, while United sits at plus-three.

Chicago has struggled on both sides of the ball, with the fourth-worst goal differential in MLS at -11. Only two teams have scored fewer goals, while six teams have allowed more goals.

Chicago has looked better since the beginning of August, though. In seven games, Chicago has won three matches, lost three and had one draw. Over the past three matches, the team has only allowed three total goals, though the offense has only produced one goal in that span.

D.C. United has the same record over this seven-game span. So while the overall record suggests that there's some separation between these clubs, recent results say that this should be a competitive match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
