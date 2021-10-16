    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Fire FC at New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The top team in the MLS in the New England Revolution takes on the Chicago Fire on Saturday.
    Author:

    The New England Revolution have been on fire lately, unbeaten their last five matches entering their match Saturday against the Chicago Fire.

    The Revolution have beaten CF Montréal, Orlando City SC, NYCFC and Chicago as part of their streak. The streak also includes a draw against the Columbus Crew.

    The Fire are 1-1-3 in their last five matches. Their only win came against NYCFC, and the draw came against Nashville SC.

    How to Watch Chicago Fire FC vs. New England Revolution Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: My Network TV

    You can live stream Chicago Fire FC vs. New England Revolution on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    New England has two goal-scorers with more than 10 goals this season. Forwards Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou both have 13 goals. Tajon Buchanan comes in third on the team with seven goals.

    The Fire's top goalscorer is midfielder Luka Stojanovic, who has seven goals in 24 matches. Robert Beric has five goals in 29 matches for Chicago.

    New England leads the league with 65 points, 18 points ahead of second-place Nashville in the Eastern Conference and 38 points ahead of 12th-place Chicago.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Chicago Fire FC at New England Revolution

    TV CHANNEL: My Network TV
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
