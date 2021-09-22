September 22, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Chicago Fire FC at New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

MLS points leader New England Revolution travels to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire FC in Wednesday night MLS action.
Author:

It has been a banner campaign thus far for the New England Revolution, which sits not just No. 1 in the Eastern Conference but first overall in all of Major League Soccer. The team boasts 56 points in 26 matches, making it the heavy favorite for this year's Supporter's Shield trophy.

How to Watch Chicago Fire FC at New England Revolution:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)

You can live stream the Chicago Fire at Revolution match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

To finish the job and receive the award that annually goes to the team that finishes the MLS season with the most points in the league, the Revolution will have to avoid a setback against a struggling Chicago Fire FC club tonight.

New England enters the match unbeaten in its last three outings, with its latest match ending a 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew thanks to a 62nd minute Adam Buksa goal. 

The Polish forward ranks second on the Revolution with 11 goals this season, trailing just Argentinian winger Gustavo Bou for the team lead by just one goal.

The Fire, meanwhile, rank 12th in the Eastern Conference at 23 points and haven't won a match since Aug. 28. Its most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Montreal last Sunday.

Needless to say, the Revolution has more riding on this match as the Fire's postseason hopes for this campaign are all but extinguished. Still, with so much on the line and the playoffs right around the corner, New England will want to avoid what would be an embarrassing setback tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
22
2021

Chicago Fire FC at New England Revolution

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
USATSI_16801695
