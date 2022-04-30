Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Fire FC vs New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Chicago hosts the Red Bulls in MLS regular season action on Saturday at Soldier Field.

Winless in its last five matches in all competitions, Chicago Fire FC will look to get back to winning ways on Saturday when the club hosts New York Red Bulls in the ninth round of matches in the MLS regular season tournament. New York is currently in second place int he Eastern Conference standings with 14 points, while Chicago is in 10th with 10.

How to Watch Chicago Fire FC vs. New York Red Bulls Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

Live Stream Chicago Fire FC vs. New York Red Bulls on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Bulls are coming off of back-to-back wins with the first being a 2-1 victory over USL-side Hartford Athletic in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup. Former Inter Miami winger Lewis Morgan scored in the 18th minute and USMNT defender Aaron Long added a second shortly after in the 25th.

New York then defeated Orlando City in Orlando 3-0 thanks to goals from Luquinhas, Cristian Casseres and Morgan again. Casseres received a red card in the Open Cup match and will be unavailable for the team's Round of 32 matchup against D.C. United.

The Red Bulls will look to make it three wins in a row when they travel to face the Chicago Fire on Saturday in both clubs' ninth match of the 2022 MLS regular season.

