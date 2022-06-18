How to Watch Chicago Fire vs. D.C. United

The Chicago Fire and D.C. United face off in a matchup between the East's last-place teams.

After both sides lost their final matches before the international break earlier this month, the Chicago Fire will host D.C. United at Soldier Field on Saturday night.

The Fire have fallen into last place in the Eastern Conference with only 11 points this season, while D.C. United isn’t far ahead of them with 14 points, meaning Saturday night’s matchup features the two worst teams in the East so far this season against one another.

Chicago Fire vs. D.C. United

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: UniMás (WFUT-New York, NY)

Before the break, the Fire held a brief 2-1 lead over Toronto FC but Toronto earned a 3-2 come-from-behind victory with two late goals from Alejandro Pozuelo. Carlos Teran and Kacper Przybylko scored for the Fire in the second half, but Chicago’s defense couldn’t hold off the Toronto attack in the second half.

As for D.C. United, it was blown out by the Red Bulls with New York scoring four second-half goals to cruise to a 4-1 victory. United’s Ola Kamara had the lone goal for D.C., as the Red Bulls trounced United at Red Bull Arena.

The Fire and D.C. United will play to stay out of the basement in the East on Saturday night.

