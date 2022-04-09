The Colorado Rapids take on FC Dallas on Saturday night in this Western Conference MLS showdown.

With both sides playing to draws in their last outings, the Rapids (2-2-2) hit the road to take on FC Dallas (2-2-1) at Toyota Stadium in Dallas on Saturday night.

How to Watch Colorado Rapids at FC Dallas Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

Live stream Colorado Rapids at FC Dallas on fuboTV

Despite dominating the match from a statistical perspective, the Rapids narrowly edged out a draw against Real Salt Lake thanks to a Lalas Abubakar goal nine minutes into the second half. Colorado outshot RSL by a margin of 16-5 in the match, but couldn’t find the back of the net a second time. Real Salt Lake also played the game shorthanded, with nine players out due to injury or illness.

FC Dallas also struggled to find the scoring touch in their 0-0 draw against the Fire in their last game action. Both sides had trouble producing clear offensive chances in the rainy conditions last Saturday afternoon. It took 88 minutes for Dallas to finally register a shot on goal.

Both Colorado and Dallas will look to create more offense with they square off on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply