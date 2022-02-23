Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rapids vs. Comunicaciones: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rapids will looking to use their high altitude to move ahead of Comunicaciones in this CONCACAF Champions League matchup.

In this second-leg matchup in the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16, the Rapids will be looking to get ahead of Comunicaciones. These two clubs met Thursday with Comunicaiones edging out Colorado by a 1-0 margin. Karel Espino put in an 89th-minute goal as the deciding factor in the match. Comunicaciones were able to generate seven corner kicks with 14 shots and two shots on target.

How to Watch Colorado Rapids vs. Comunicaciones FC Today:

Match Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Colorado Rapids vs. Comunicaciones FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado struggled to create an offensive attack with nine total shots, none of which were on target. This is the fourth time Rapids has appeared in the CONCACAF Champions League. They earned this year's entry by finishing atop of the Western Conference.

Comunicaciones qualified as the CONCACAF League Champions in 2021. The club is led by Willy Coito Olivera of Uruguay. Under his leadership, Comunicaciones was the most outstanding team in the 2021 Scotiabank CONCACAF League competition.

The winner of this round will go on to face the winner of NYCFC and Santos where NYC won the first matchup 2-0.

Look for Colorado to come out aggressive offensively in this second-leg matchup. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

