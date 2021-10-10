When the Rapids meet Minnesota United DFC, it could actually be a first-round preview in the playoffs if both teams continue pacing themselves and playing with the same quality.

The Rapids (13-5-9) hit the road to visit Minnesota United FC (10-9-8) in their third and final matchup of the season. This could be a potential playoff preview or a chance for Colorado to control its destiny while handing Minnesota another loss heading into the final month of the season.

How to Watch Colorado Rapids at Minnesota United FC:

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

The first time these teams met this season, Minnesota raced out to a 2-0 lead in the first 24 minutes, before the wheels fell off:

Since falling down 2-0 to Minnesota in May, Colorado has outscored that team 5-0, taking both matches in the season series to date. This is the final match, but the series has been decided.

Colorado has been on a roll as of late. It went 6-0-6 with a plus-9 goal differential before losing to Seattle last week.

That stretch, as well as the club's overall play, has led it to having the fourth-best defense in MLS (27 goals allowed) and the sixth-best goal differential (plus-11). That defense is what separates Colorado from the teams behind it. Without the defense, Colorado would be a very mediocre team, scoring 38 goals on the season which is just the eighth-best mark in the Western Conference and 14th-best in the MLS.

For Minnesota, every game matters. The team currently sits one point off (38 points) of the fifth seed and one point off of eighth in the western conference and out of the playoffs.