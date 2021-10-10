    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Colorado Rapids at Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    When the Rapids meet Minnesota United DFC, it could actually be a first-round preview in the playoffs if both teams continue pacing themselves and playing with the same quality.
    Author:

    The Rapids (13-5-9) hit the road to visit Minnesota United FC (10-9-8) in their third and final matchup of the season. This could be a potential playoff preview or a chance for Colorado to control its destiny while handing Minnesota another loss heading into the final month of the season.

    How to Watch Colorado Rapids at Minnesota United FC:

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN TEST

    Watch Colorado Rapids at Minnesota United FC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The first time these teams met this season, Minnesota raced out to a 2-0 lead in the first 24 minutes, before the wheels fell off:

    Since falling down 2-0 to Minnesota in May, Colorado has outscored that team 5-0, taking both matches in the season series to date. This is the final match, but the series has been decided.

    Colorado has been on a roll as of late. It went 6-0-6 with a plus-9 goal differential before losing to Seattle last week.

    That stretch, as well as the club's overall play, has led it to having the fourth-best defense in MLS (27 goals allowed) and the sixth-best goal differential (plus-11). That defense is what separates Colorado from the teams behind it. Without the defense, Colorado would be a very mediocre team, scoring 38 goals on the season which is just the eighth-best mark in the Western Conference and 14th-best in the MLS.

    For Minnesota, every game matters. The team currently sits one point off (38 points) of the fifth seed and one point off of eighth in the western conference and out of the playoffs.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    MLS: Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United FC

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN TEST
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16887137
    Golf

    How to Watch Shriners Children's Open, Final Round

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16888217
    MLS

    How to Watch Colorado Rapids at Minnesota United FC

    6 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Stanford

    6 minutes ago
    Nebraska Women's Soccer
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Wake Forest in Women's College Soccer

    6 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Utah at USC in Women's College Soccer

    6 minutes ago
    Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Giants vs. Cowboys

    41 minutes ago
    Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the first quarter in Glendale, Ariz. Sept. 19, 2021. Cardinals Vs Vikings
    NFL

    How to Watch 49ers vs. Cardinals

    41 minutes ago
    Red Sox
    MLB

    How to Watch Rays vs. Red Sox

    1 hour ago
    Cincinnati Bengals defensive end D.J. Reader (98) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Bears led 7-0 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Chicago Bears
    NFL

    How to Watch Bears vs. Raiders

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy