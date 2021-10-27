This is a spectacular match with two of the best teams in the MLS squaring off just before the postseason.

This is the first and only match of the season, barring the championship, in which the best team in the Eastern Conference takes on one of the best in the Western Conference.

The New England Revolution (21-4-7) faces the Colorado Rapids (15-10-6) in what is sure to be a fiercely competitive game. These two clubs did not meet in the shortened season last year and two years ago, New England won, 2-1, in Colorado.

How fun is this going to be tonight?

How to Watch Colorado Rapids at New England Revolution:

Game Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)

Two years ago New England beat Colorado in the two clubs' only match over the last three seasons:

This will be a terrific test for the Rapids. They have tried to climb to the top of the Western Conference all season, but Seattle and Kansas City have kept them in second or third place fairly consistently.

In their last 12 matches, the Rapids have gone 4-6-2, good enough to keep their heads above water but not quite good enough to get to the top spot in the conference.

For the Revolution, they have been an active steamroller all season.

Only four teams have beaten them: Nashville, Dallas, Toronto and New York City with a goal differential in those matches of minus-six. The last loss came on Aug. 28, two full months ago.

The Revolution are a scoring machine (2.19 goals per game) with no other club even close to them. They boast two of the top five goal scorers in the MLS this season and arguably the MVP of the league in Carles Gil, who leads the MLS in assists and key passes for the best offense on the field.

