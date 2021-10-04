How to Watch Rapids at Sounders FC

This late in the season, a match-up against two legitimate playoff teams like the Sounders and Rapids is must-watch soccer.

The Sounders (15-5-6) are the best defensive team in the MLS, not just the Western Conference, and the Rapids (13-4-9) are the second-best defensive team in the MLS. The top two defensive teams clashing might not equal a scoring fest, but it will be a tactical war between two clubs that scheme and defend at a very high level.

How to Watch Colorado Rapids at Seattle Sounders FC:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

In their last match, the Rapids and Sounders battled it out to a 1-1 tie back in July.

Coming into today's match, Colorado is tied for the least amount of losses in the entire MLS with four, and Seattle is tied for the second least amount of losses at five. These clubs are well-coached, well-schemed and live by the old adage of “defense wins championships.”

The difference between the two teams, if it can even be considered a difference, is on the offensive end. Seattle has 41 goals (eighth in the MLS) and a plus-19 goal differential (third in the MLS).

Neither are outpacing the Rapids by too much, with their 38 goals (tied for 12th in the MLS) and plus-14 (fifth in the MLS).

What makes offense the difference is the playmaking.

The Sounders feature the second-leading goal scorer in the MLS in Raúl Ruidíaz (16), who can win a game by himself or be the difference in a defensive struggle. For Colorado, their leading goal scorer has seven on the season, less than half of what Ruidíaz has produced.

