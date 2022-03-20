Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Crew at New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Bulls look to bounce back after their first loss of the season.

Coming off their first loss of the season to Minnesota United, the New York Red Bulls (2-0-1) will host the Columbus Crew (2-1-0) at Red Bull Arena on Sunday afternoon.

How to Watch Columbus Crew at New York Red Bulls Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the Columbus Crew at New York Red Bulls on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After winning their first two games of the season, Minnesota United’s Luis Amarilla scored his third career goal in the 51st minute to lead the visitors past the Red Bulls in a 1-0 loss for New York. Minnesota keeper Dayne St. Clair made eight saves, including a stop of Patryk Klimala’s early penalty kick, in his first start of the season to keep Minnesota’s first clean sheet.

The loss in their home opener came as a shock to the Red Bulls, who had scored a combined seven goals in their two opening wins on the road.

As for the Crew, Lucas Zelarayan and Derrick Etienne Jr. each had a goal and an assist in the second half to help Columbus rally to a 2-1 win against the visiting Toronto FC last Saturday.

The Red Bulls look to get back to form when the Crew come to Red Bull Arena on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Columbus Crew at New York Red Bulls

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sat., Mar. 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Derrick Etienne (22) reacts after a missed shot during the second half of a MLS game between the Columbus Crew and Toronto FC at Lower.com Field. Mls Toronto Fc At Columbus Crew
