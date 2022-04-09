Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Crew at Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Philadelphia Union aims to stay undefeated to start the season against the Columbus Crew today.

Entering today, Philadelphia Union (4-0-1) comes in as one of only three clubs without a loss early in the MLS season as they attempt to remain undefeated against Columbus Union (2-1-2). Last season they lost in the MLS conference finals match and they are playing like a club more than motivated to get back there and finish what they started. This is one of the more important matches on the calendar today.

How to Watch Columbus Crew at Philadelphia Union today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW Columbus

Watch Columbus Crew at Philadelphia Union online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia Union won again 2-0 over Charlotte FC to continue their hot start to the regular season this year:

To start the season, Philadelphia Union has scored nine goals in their first five matches, giving up only two total for an Eastern Conference-best +7 goal differential.

The Union are playing terrific soccer to start the season after a 1-1 tie with Minnesota, they have gone 4-0-0 with an astounding +8 goal differential. In their last four matches, they have scored two goals in each, knocking off Montreal (2-1), San Jose (2-0), New York City (2-0) and Charlotte (2-0).

That is four straight wins, four straight matches with two goals and three straight shutouts and five straight matches with one or less goals allowed on defense.

On the other side for Columbus, they have shown a strong offense with an Eastern Conference-best 10 goals, scoring seven in their first two matches and cooling off over the past three matches.

To start the season, they scored four, three, two, one and then zero goals in sequential order.

It is going to take a monster offensive performance for Columbus to upset Philadelphia Union here today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Cory Burke (19) in action against the Minnesota United at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
