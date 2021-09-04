Two teams in the thick of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference in the Columbus Crew and Orlando City SC meet Saturday in a key matchup.

Though the Columbus Crew are the reigning MLS champions, they have struggled to establish dominance this season. They currently sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, three points behind D.C. United for the final playoff spot.

A win Saturday against Orlando City SC would help vault them up the standings.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

Live stream Columbus Crew SC at Orlando City SC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Orlando City SC are ranked third in the Eastern Conference with 35 points and a 9-8-4 record.

This will be the first match between the two sides this league season, though they did meet in a preseason friendly back on March 27, which Orlando City won 1-0.

Orlando City SC are coming off a 0-0 draw last weekend against Inter Miami CF. Columbus, on the other hand, is coming off a 3-2 win over FC Cincinnati, but they will play Saturday without captain Jonathan Mensah and midfielder Liam Fraser due to their international duties.

We find out on Saturday.