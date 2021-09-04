September 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams in the thick of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference in the Columbus Crew and Orlando City SC meet Saturday in a key matchup.
Author:

Though the Columbus Crew are the reigning MLS champions, they have struggled to establish dominance this season. They currently sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, three points behind D.C. United for the final playoff spot.

A win Saturday against Orlando City SC would help vault them up the standings.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

Live stream Columbus Crew SC at Orlando City SC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Orlando City SC are ranked third in the Eastern Conference with 35 points and a 9-8-4 record.

This will be the first match between the two sides this league season, though they did meet in a preseason friendly back on March 27, which Orlando City won 1-0.

Orlando City SC are coming off a 0-0 draw last weekend against Inter Miami CF. Columbus, on the other hand, is coming off a 3-2 win over FC Cincinnati, but they will play Saturday without captain Jonathan Mensah and midfielder Liam Fraser due to their international duties.

We find out on Saturday.

How To Watch

September
4
2021

Columbus Crew SC at Orlando City SC

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Fans
Other

How to Watch Frisco vs. Massachusetts

Trey Mullinax
Golf

How to Watch the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round

Minnesota Lynx Odyssey Sims
WNBA

How to Watch Mystics vs. Lynx

Texas A&M
NCAAFB

How to Watch Kent State at Texas A&M

Washington Huskies
NCAAFB

How to Watch Montana at Washington

Inter Miami CF
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati

JT Daniels Georgia Bulldogs
NCAAFB

How to Watch Georgia at Clemson

Florida Gators
NCAAFB

How to Watch Florida Atlantic at Florida

Georgia Tech
NCAAFB

How to Watch Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy