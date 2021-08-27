August 27, 2021
How to Watch Columbus Crew SC vs FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Columbus is looking to get another win during a challenging season against one of the bottom teams in the MLS in Cincinnati.
Author:

The Road to Hell is paved from Cincinnati to Columbus. The rivalry that spawned back to Cincinnati's time in the USL to now has made for this game to be a must-watch among the Major League Soccer community. 

How to Watch:

Date: August 27, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Columbus Crew SC has had a very rough August. They haven't won a game all month and that includes losses to D.C. United, Atlanta, Chicago, New York Red Bulls and lastly, the Seattle Sounders. 

Five straight losses and Columbus has fallen down the rankings to No. 9 in the Eastern Conference. However, that is still ahead of FC Cincinnati, who hasn't had just a rough August, but a rough season altogether. 

On the other side, FC Cincinnati hasn't had a win since June. They have, however, only lost three games since that last win. Draws have been the name of the game for Cincinnati recently, tying in four out of their last five matches. 

As a result, FC Cincinnati finds themselves at No. 13 in the Eastern Conference, just one spot above the last-place Toronto FC. Their season is all but over this year.

In terms of the season, this is a must-win game for Columbus. The most Cincinnati can hope for at this moment is to spoil other team's seasons and look forward to what might be in store for their 2022 campaign.

Regional restrictions may apply.

