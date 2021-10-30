The Columbus Crew need a win against D.C. United on Saturday night to keep their playoff odds alive.

Six teams are separated by six points in the Eastern Conference as the MLS regular season enters its penultimate weekend.

D.C. United enters its match Saturday against the Columbus Crew in seventh place and in position for the final playoff spot, while Columbus is in 10th place and in need of a win to stay alive in the playoff chase.

How to Watch Columbus Crew SC at D.C. United:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

You can stream the Columbus Crew SC at D.C. United match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Crew have earned a point in six of their last eight matches, but anything short of a win for the defending champions will eliminate them from postseason consideration.

United rebounded from a 6–0 thrashing at the hands of NYCFC last Saturday with a 1–0 win against the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday. The win gave them a one-point cushion over NYRB for the final playoff spot. Sporting the league’s second-best home record (11-5-1), D.C. could drop below the playoff line with a loss and jump as high as fifth place with a win.

In the last meeting between these teams, D.C. United forward Ola Kamara netted two of his MLS-leading 17 goals as D.C. cruised past Columbus 4-2.

D.C. United has won four of the five meetings with Columbus since the start of the 2019 season.