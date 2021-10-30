Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Columbus Crew SC at D.C. United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Columbus Crew need a win against D.C. United on Saturday night to keep their playoff odds alive.
    Author:

    Six teams are separated by six points in the Eastern Conference as the MLS regular season enters its penultimate weekend.

    D.C. United enters its match Saturday against the Columbus Crew in seventh place and in position for the final playoff spot, while Columbus is in 10th place and in need of a win to stay alive in the playoff chase.

    How to Watch Columbus Crew SC at D.C. United:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

    You can stream the Columbus Crew SC at D.C. United match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Crew have earned a point in six of their last eight matches, but anything short of a win for the defending champions will eliminate them from postseason consideration.

    United rebounded from a 6–0 thrashing at the hands of NYCFC last Saturday with a 1–0 win against the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday. The win gave them a one-point cushion over NYRB for the final playoff spot. Sporting the league’s second-best home record (11-5-1), D.C. could drop below the playoff line with a loss and jump as high as fifth place with a win.

    In the last meeting between these teams, D.C. United forward Ola Kamara netted two of his MLS-leading 17 goals as D.C. cruised past Columbus 4-2.

    D.C. United has won four of the five meetings with Columbus since the start of the 2019 season.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Columbus Crew SC at D.C. United

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    7:30
    PM/
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17044780
    MLS

    How to Watch Columbus Crew SC at D.C. United

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15113068
    USL Championship Soccer

    How to Watch Louisville City FC at Birmingham Legion FC

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks a shot by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Meyer-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Pacers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17016895
    College Football

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Notre Dame

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17048940
    College Football

    How to Watch Penn State vs. Ohio State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17046196
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at 76ers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17016776
    College Football

    How to Watch Louisville at North Carolina State

    1 minute ago
    Ohio State Buckeyes running back Marcus Crowley (24) tries to shake off Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jordan Mosley (18) as he runs the ball during the fourth quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Cfb Maryland Terrapins At Ohio State Buckeyes
    College Football

    Penn State vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) tries to defend during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy