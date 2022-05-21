Los Angeles FC looks to bounce back from a loss to Austin earlier this week when they take on the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

After falling to first-place Austin FC earlier this week, Los Angeles FC looks to get back in the win column when they host Columbus Crew at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Los Angeles is currently tied for the most points in Major League Soccer with a 7-2-3 record and 23 points this season. Columbus, on the other hand, sits in 10th place in the East with 13 points, sporting a 3-4-4 record heading into Saturday’s matchup.

How to Watch Columbus Crew vs. Los Angeles FC Today

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS (KFTR-Los Angeles, CA)

Despite superstar Carlos Vela becoming the third-fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 combined goals and assists, LAFC fell to Austin by a final score of 2-1 on Wednesday night. Vela’s goal from the penalty spot in the 86th minute pulled LAFC within one, but it was too little, too late, as Diego Fegundez and Ruben Gabrielsen had Austin too far ahead.

As for Columbus, the Crew were recently shut out by a streaking New York City FC side by a final score of 2-0. Talles Magno and Valentin Castellanos scored goals for New York, who extended its unbeaten streak to five games.

Los Angeles and Columbus are both looking to bounce back from losses when they square off on Saturday afternoon.

