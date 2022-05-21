Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Crew vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Los Angeles FC looks to bounce back from a loss to Austin earlier this week when they take on the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

After falling to first-place Austin FC earlier this week, Los Angeles FC looks to get back in the win column when they host Columbus Crew at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Los Angeles is currently tied for the most points in Major League Soccer with a 7-2-3 record and 23 points this season. Columbus, on the other hand, sits in 10th place in the East with 13 points, sporting a 3-4-4 record heading into Saturday’s matchup.

How to Watch Columbus Crew vs. Los Angeles FC Today

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS (KFTR-Los Angeles, CA)

Live stream Columbus Crew vs. Los Angeles FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Despite superstar Carlos Vela becoming the third-fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 combined goals and assists, LAFC fell to Austin by a final score of 2-1 on Wednesday night. Vela’s goal from the penalty spot in the 86th minute pulled LAFC within one, but it was too little, too late, as Diego Fegundez and Ruben Gabrielsen had Austin too far ahead.

As for Columbus, the Crew were recently shut out by a streaking New York City FC side by a final score of 2-0. Talles Magno and Valentin Castellanos scored goals for New York, who extended its unbeaten streak to five games.

Los Angeles and Columbus are both looking to bounce back from losses when they square off on Saturday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Columbus Crew vs. Los Angeles FC

TV CHANNEL: UNIMAS (KFTR-Los Angeles, CA)
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 14, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York City FC forward Talles Magno (43) and midfielder Keaton Parks (55) and defender Alexander Callens (6) and defender Thiago Martins (5) and midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) and forward Thiago Andrade (8) form a wall to defend a free kick by Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) during the second half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Columbus Crew vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 seconds ago
USATSI_18300174
MLS

How to Watch Columbus Crew vs. Los Angeles FC

By Evan Lazar24 seconds ago
imago0040140921h
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch Cavalry FC vs. Valour FC

By Rafael Urbina24 seconds ago
May 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) hugs left fielder Jeff McNeil (1) after hitting a walkoff two run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the tenth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) hugs left fielder Jeff McNeil (1) after hitting a walkoff two run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the tenth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Soccer

Lille OSC vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Soccer

RC Lens vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Reims vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy