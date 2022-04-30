Skip to main content

How to Watch D.C. United at Columbus Crew: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

D.C. United looks to build off its win over New England as it takes on the Crew.

After both teams earned points in their last matches, D.C. United takes a two-game winning streak into Lower.com Field to face the Columbus Crew in MLS action on Saturday night.

How to Watch D.C. United at Columbus Crew Today

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream D.C. United at Columbus Crew on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Although they failed to score in the match, the Crew ended a three-game losing streak in a scoreless draw against Sporting KC. D.C. United, on the other hand, won 3-2 over the New England Revolution in their last contest.

In a 3-2 victory over the reigning Supporters’ Shield champs, United came from behind after an early Brandon Bye goal in the sixth minute for the Revs. Taxi Fountas scored his first two goals and added an assist in his first-ever MLS start to lead D.C. back into the lead. Although New England’s Adam Buksa added a late goal, D.C. held off the Revs late to secure the win.

As for the Crew, their scoreless woes continued as Columbus has not scored in its past four MLS matches, with three losses and two ties over that span.

D.C. United will look to keep Columbus’s offense silent when they square off on Saturday.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

D.C. United at Columbus Crew

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
