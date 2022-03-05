Cincinnati will look to pick up 3 points in this early Eastern Conference meeting with D.C. United

D.C. United opened the 2022 MLS season with a 3-0 victory over Charlotte. D.C. was led by Michael Estrada who scored two goals 37’ (P) and 45+6’ with a quick touch shot that was set up from a rebound off of a Charlotte defender. Earning the club's third goal of the match was Ola Kamara 66’ who was at the right place at the right time as the keeper punched the ball right into the side of Kamara and deflected right into the back of the net.

How to Watch D.C. United at FC Cincinnati Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

Bill Hamid did an excellent job of keeping the net clear as Charlotte was able to generate shots but could not capitalize on the opportunities presented.

Cincinnati did not have the same luck in its opening match as it lost to Austin 5-0. Captain Luciano Acosta took to Twitter to apologize for the result and promised to “lead my teammates to show who we really are this season next Saturday”. The club will also look to newcomer Junior Moreno to make an impact in the midfield.

