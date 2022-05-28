Skip to main content

How to Watch D.C. United at New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Bulls host D.C. United at Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

After the Red Bulls took down Charlotte FC to advance in the U.S. Open Cup, New York returns to MLS action when it hosts Eastern Conference foe D.C. United at Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Along with ranking fifth in the Eastern Conference with 20 points in MLS play this season, New York advanced to the quarterfinals in the U.S. Open Cup with a 3-1 victory against Charlotte. D.C. United, on the other hand, is 11th in the East with 14 points in 2022.

How to Watch D.C. United at New York Red Bulls Today

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream D.C. United at New York Red Bulls on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In their last MLS contest, the Red Bulls were shut out by Inter Miami CF on the road, falling to the home side by a final score of 2-0. The loss snapped an eight-game unbeaten streak across all contests for New York, who outshot Miami 15-11 but put just four attempts on-frame.

As for D.C. United, it played Toronto FC to a 2-2 draw in their last match behind goals from Edison Flores and Michael Estrada.

The Red Bulls will try to get back into the win column in MLS action when they host D.C. United at Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

May 25, 2022; Montclair, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) in action against Charlotte FC during the second half at Montclair State University Soccer Park. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
