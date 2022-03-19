Toronto FC goes for its first win of the season when it hosts D.C. United on Saturday afternoon

Toronto FC has gotten off to a rocky start this year as it has gone 0-2-1 in its first three games.

How to Watch D.C. United at Toronto FC:



Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

You can stream D.C. United at Toronto FC live on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has scored a single goal in each game, but has given up seven goals on defense.

Toronto FC was able to salvage a tie in its first match against Dallas, but then lost to New York 4-1 and Columbus 2-1 a week ago.

Saturday it will look to finally get in the win column against a D.C. United team that comes in 2-1 on the year.

D.C. United has played in three shutouts, but unfortunately one of those was at its own expense as it lost to the Chicago Fire 2-0 last week.

It did shutout its first two opponents, though, beating Charlotte 3-0 in its season opener and then followed that up with a 1-0 win against Cincinnati in its only road game of the year.

Saturday it will look to get another big road win and shut down the struggling Toronto FC offense and keep them winless on the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.