Skip to main content

How to Watch D.C. United at Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Toronto FC goes for its first win of the season when it hosts D.C. United on Saturday afternoon

Toronto FC has gotten off to a rocky start this year as it has gone 0-2-1 in its first three games. 

How to Watch D.C. United at Toronto FC:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

You can stream D.C. United at Toronto FC live on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has scored a single goal in each game, but has given up seven goals on defense.

Toronto FC was able to salvage a tie in its first match against Dallas, but then lost to New York 4-1 and Columbus 2-1 a week ago.

Saturday it will look to finally get in the win column against a D.C. United team that comes in 2-1 on the year.

D.C. United has played in three shutouts, but unfortunately one of those was at its own expense as it lost to the Chicago Fire 2-0 last week.

It did shutout its first two opponents, though, beating Charlotte 3-0 in its season opener and then followed that up with a 1-0 win against Cincinnati in its only road game of the year.

Saturday it will look to get another big road win and shut down the struggling Toronto FC offense and keep them winless on the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

D.C. United at Toronto FC

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 12, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a gaol by forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Oilers

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a gaol by forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) defends against FC Cincinnati defender Geoff Cameron (20) and midfielder Junior Moreno (93) in the first half of the MLS soccer match between the FC Cincinnati and the D.C. United at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, March 5, 2022. D C United At Fc Cincinnati
Soccer

Toronto FC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Virginia at Maryland in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
tennessee women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Buffalo vs Tennessee in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) defends against FC Cincinnati defender Geoff Cameron (20) and midfielder Junior Moreno (93) in the first half of the MLS soccer match between the FC Cincinnati and the D.C. United at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, March 5, 2022. D C United At Fc Cincinnati
MLS

How to Watch D.C. United at Toronto FC

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jan 29, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Members of the Virginia Tech Hokies bench wear pink shoes to honor breast cancer awareness during the game against the Boston College Eagles at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Tennessee vs. Buffalo: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
AUBURN GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Pac-12 Championships in Women's College Gymnastics

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy