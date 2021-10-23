D.C. United and New York City FC face off in a pivotal MLS matchup for playoff standings.

D.C. United (12-13-5) kicked off the season with a 2–1 win over New York City FC (11-11-8) way back in April, and the club will look for a similar result against the same opponent Saturday.

If the season ended today, D.C. United would be the seventh and last Eastern Conference team to make the playoffs. They are tied at 41 points with New York City FC but hold the tiebreaker—for now

How to Watch D.C. United at New York City FC:

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Watch D.C. United at New York City FC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While D.C. United won the first meeting between these teams this season, New York City FC won 2–1 at home against D.C. United in June.

In that match, D.C. United took the early lead, then New York City FC scored goals at the 83-minute mark and then at the 94-minute mark, seconds before the final whistle, to claim the comeback victory.

These clubs sit in the midst of a logjam in the Eastern Conference, as third place and 10th place are separated by just eight points with two weeks to go in the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.