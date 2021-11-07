Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    How to Watch D.C. United at Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Toronto FC can play spoiler and eliminate D.C. United from MLS playoff contention with a win or tie in Sunday's regular season finale.
    D.C. United looked like a lock for the playoffs just a month ago, but entering Sunday's regular season finale against Toronto FC, the club is just one loss or tie away from elimination.

    How to Watch D.C. United at Toronto FC today:

    Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    Watch D.C. United at Toronto FC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    D.C. United cruised last time these two clubs played, scoring a season high seven goals in the win.

    D.C. United entered October with a 12-11-4 record before going 1-4-1 and putting themselves into the position they are in today.

    They are sitting at 44 points, three behind New York in the seventh and final playoff spot and two points behind Montreal who is also looking to sneak in.

    It has been a long and rough season for Toronto as they are tied for the third-most losses and have the second-worst goal differential (minus-25) in the league.

    A win over D.C. could provide a highlight to end the season, eliminating a club that stomped them 7–1 earlier in the year.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    D.C. United at Toronto FC

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
