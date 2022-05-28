Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Dynamo at Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dynamo and Real Salt Lake will both look to make some movement in the standings with a victory on Saturday night.

Real Salt Lake is on the road at the Dynamo tonight for this Western Conference matchup. Real Salt Lake is currently in fourth place with 22 points while Houston is in seventh with 18 points. 

How to Watch Houston Dynamo at Real Salt Lake Today:

Match Date: May 28, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live Stream Houston Dynamo at Real Salt Lake on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Real Salt Lake has three wins, one loss and one draw in their last five games. Most recently, Real Salt Lake picked up a 2-1 victory over Montréal CF. Despite Montréal scoring only one minute in with a goal from Đorđe Mihailović, Real Salt Lake answered with two unanswered goals from Justen Glad and Sergio Córdova to snag the three points.

Houston has three wins and two losses in its last five outings. The Dynamo's last game resulted in a 2-1 loss to Sporting KC. Corey Baird scored first for the Dynamo but Sporting answered with two second-half goals from Johnny Russel to walk away empty-handed. 

With Houston only being four points back from Real Salt Lake, it has the opportunity for some solid movement in the standings. The same can be said for Real Salt Lake since the team is only four points out of first. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18379772
