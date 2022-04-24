Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Earthquakes host the Sounders FC in this MLS regular season matchup at PayPal Park on Saturday.

The Earthquakes will look for the club's first win of the season when they receive a visit from Seattle Sounders FC, a team that has advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League final, the first leg against Pumas UNAM of which will be played on Wednesday in Mexico City. 

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC Today:

Match Date: April 23, 2022

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (KCPQ-TV – Seattle, WA)

Live Stream San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle, however, is not looking past its match at San Jose which could do a lot to help its current 11th-place standing in the Western Conference table.

The Earthquakes, who are the last winless team left in MLS this season, just let go of former Chivas coach Matías Almeyda. The news was announced on Monday following the club's 2-2 draw against Nashville, marking its seventh match in a row without a win, the club's worst start to a season in its history.

Seattle, meanwhile, is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Inter Miami, giving David Beckham's team just its second win of the season so far.

Following the match in San Jose, the Sounders will have to shift their focus almost immediately to face Pumas in the first leg of the 2022 CCL final, which kicks off on Wednesday night at Universitario Stadium.

Regional restrictions may apply.

