Earthquakes vs. Whitecaps FC stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Earthquakes will travel from San Jose to Vancouver to take on the Whitecaps today.

After taking down Seattle in the 11th round of a penalty shootout in the U.S. Open Cup, San Jose returns to MLS play when it travel to take on the Whitecaps on Saturday.

The Earthquakes advanced to the round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup when they defeated the Sounders 10-9 in a penalty kick shootout. San Jose held on to force extra time with the two sides tied at two apiece after 120 minutes and then won a marathon shootout to advance.

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Vancouver Whitecaps FC Today

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream San Jose Earthquakes at Vancouver Whitecaps FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In the last game, Nathan Cardoso’s goal in the 64th minute was enough to earn the Earthquakes a 1-0 victory over the Rapids. San Jose produced its second victory in the three matches since interim head coach Alex Covelo took over after the firing of Matias Almeyda.

As for Vancouver, the Whitecaps took down Toronto FC in the last game when Tosaint Ricketts scored in the 90th minute to stun the visitors.

San Jose will now look to ride the momentum from Wednesday night’s penalty shootout heroics when they take on the Whitecaps in Vancouver on Saturday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.