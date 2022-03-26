Brandon Vázquez and FC Cincinnati try to take down the new team Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Just four games into the season, FC Cincinnati finds itself as the No. 8 team in Conference East with a 2-2-0 record. The team lost its first two games to Austin FC and D.C. United.

However, since then, the team has beaten Inter Miami CF and Orlando City FC.

How to Watch FC Cincinnati at Charlotte FC Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream the FC Cincinnati at Charlotte FC game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cincinnati ranks No. 11 in goals scored, No. 6 in assists, No. 6 in shots and No. 16 in saves. After a mediocre last season, FC Cincinnati needs to pick it up this year.

Out of the five goals that the team has scored overall, forward Brandon Vázquez has four of them with Ronald Matarrita having the other.

Charlotte FC plays in the same conference as FC Cincinnati, but it sits at the bottom ranking No. 12 in the conference. It has three points over four games with a -6 goal differential.

It lost its first three games to D.C. United, LA Galaxy, and Atlanta United before securing its first win of the season against the Revolution.

Despite the difference in rankings, Charlotte is the team that will go into the match favored by a goal to win.

