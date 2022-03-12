Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Cincinnati at Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Cincinnati looks for their first win as they take on Orlando City SC coming off two shutouts.

FC Cincinnati and Orlando City SC are trying to bounce back from shutouts in their last matches. For Cincinnati, they started the season off on the wrong foot letting up five goals to Austin FC. 

How to Watch FC Cincinnati at Orlando City SC:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

You can live stream FC Cincinnati at Orlando City SC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

 While they didn't get a goal in their next game last week against D.C. United, they only gave up one goal. It was a tough loss though as D.C. scored in the 98th-minute on a penalty kick. They will look to build on that defensive improvement playing Orlando to get their first win.

Orlando SC pitched a shutout of their own that they were on the right side of winning 2-0 against Montréal. Then the very next week, they didn't let up any goals but they didn't score any either against Chicago at Soldier Field. The setting gets a little sunnier as this match heads back home to Orlando. They look to build off back-to-back years in the playoffs with a 10th overall finish last season. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

FC Cincinnati at Orlando City SC

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
