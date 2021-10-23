    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    FC Cincinnati will take on Inter Miami CF in an Eastern Conference rivalry match.
    FC Cincinnati will look to climb out of the bottom of the standings in the Eastern Conference before the end of the season, starting with Saturday's match against Inter Miami CF.

    Miami is 1-0-4 in its last five matches and FC Cincinnati is 0-0-5 in its last five matches. Miami ranks 11th in the Eastern Conference with 35 points while FC Cincinnati ranks 14th with 20 points.

    How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: My Network TV

    You can live stream FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Miami's only win in its last five matches came against Toronto FC. Miami won 3–0 on goals from Federico Higuaín, Christian Makoun and Eriq Zavaleta. Cincinnati lost to Toronto 3–2 in its recent stretch.

    These two teams have played twice this season already. Their first matchup came six games into the season, and Miami won 3–2 on a game-winning 85th-minute goal from Gonzalo Higuaín, who had two goals in the game.

    The next time the two teams played, Miami pulled out the win again, 1–0 on a 90th-minute game-winner from Brek Shea.

    Regardless of their standing at the bottom of the conference, each time these teams play each other, it seems to be an exciting and energetic matchup.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF

    TV CHANNEL: My Network TV
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

