How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Los Angeles FC travels to face FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium in this cross-conference matchup in MLS regular season action on Sunday.

Los Angeles FC, one of just four teams in MLS with just one loss so far this season, is currently in first place in the Western Conference standings with 16 points. The Black and Gold visit FC Cincinnati on Sunday. Cincinnati is in 12th place in the Eastern Conference and looking for its third win of the regular season after eight matches.

Match Date: April 24, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream FC Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

LAFC is coming off of a 5-1 thrashing of Orange County in the third round of the US Open Cup on Wednesday, with braces from Danny Musovski and Cristian Arango. That went along with a fifth from Cal Jennings in the second half, securing a spot in the Round of 32 in the country's oldest running football tournament.

Arango scored in his third match in a row in all competitions, with the first being in the El Tráfico loss against LA Galaxy, followed by a goal in the 3-1 defeat of Sporting KC that followed it.

LAFC now travels to face FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium with the Black and Gold looking to maintain its status atop the Western Conference standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

April
24
2022

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta (23), forward Cal Jennings (26) and forward Carlos Vela (10) celebrate after a goal against the Orange County SC in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
