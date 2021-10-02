October 2, 2021
How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tyrone Marshall will manage his second game for FC Cincinnati on Saturday against the New York Red Bulls.
Author:

Interim manager Tyrone Marshall will lead FC Cincinnati against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday in his first home match as leader of the team.

Marshall, who played 15 years in MLS from 1998 through 2012, managed his first MLS game Monday in a 3–2 road loss to his former club Toronto FC.

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG+

You can stream the FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Cincinnati dismissed manager Jaap Stam on Sept. 27. The team sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

On Saturday, FC Cincinnati will face a Red Bulls team that has been one of the best in the league defensively. Through 26 games the Red Bulls have allowed just 30 goals, which ranks sixth in MLS.

The first time these two teams met this season was a low-scoring affair, a 0–0 draw back on Aug. 4. Cincinnati goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer made three saves in that match while New York goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel made two.

Saturday's match is the second and final meeting between the sides this year.

Kickoff from TQL Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16856040
