FC Dallas aims to run its unbeaten streak against New England to double digits

Revolution play host to FC Dallas as they put their undefeated records on the line as the visitors look to extend their domination over New England.

Dallas has not suffered a defeat to the Revs since the start of the 2012 season earning 25 points in nine games, the most they have ever collected against a single opponent in any nine-match span in the club's MLS history.

How to Watch FC Dallas at New England Revolution:

Match Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)

Revolution head coach Bruce Arena could move into first place on the all-time MLS regular-season wins with a win today against Dallas. With five MLS Cups and four Supporters’ Shields under his belt, Arena is tied with Sigi Schmid for most regular-season wins with 240.

Jozy Altidore, signed by New England after receiving a buyout from Toronto FC, is expected to make his home debut for the Revs after coming on as a 79th-minute substitute in Week 1.

FC Dallas enters today off a 1-1 home draw versus Toronto where forward Jáder Obrian opened the season scoring book with a ninth-minute goal, his tenth in 35 games with FC Dallas, and his second goal in as many games with the club. Obrain netted a goal in a 1-1 draw against San Jose in the 2021 season finale.

Expect goals to come from both sides today, Dallas has not kept a clean sheet in any of its last 20 away matches dating back to a 1-0 win at Nashville in November of 2020. The 20-game run is the longest active streak in all of MLS and is the second-longest in club history when they conceded a goal in 26 straight from June 2001 to September 2002.

