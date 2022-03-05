Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Dallas at New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Dallas aims to run its unbeaten streak against New England to double digits

Revolution play host to FC Dallas as they put their undefeated records on the line as the visitors look to extend their domination over New England.

Dallas has not suffered a defeat to the Revs since the start of the 2012 season earning 25 points in nine games, the most they have ever collected against a single opponent in any nine-match span in the club's MLS history.

How to Watch FC Dallas at New England Revolution:

Match Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)

Live stream the FC Dallas at New England Revolution match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Revolution head coach Bruce Arena could move into first place on the all-time MLS regular-season wins with a win today against Dallas. With five MLS Cups and four Supporters’ Shields under his belt, Arena is tied with Sigi Schmid for most regular-season wins with 240.

Jozy Altidore, signed by New England after receiving a buyout from Toronto FC, is expected to make his home debut for the Revs after coming on as a 79th-minute substitute in Week 1.

FC Dallas enters today off a 1-1 home draw versus Toronto where forward Jáder Obrian opened the season scoring book with a ninth-minute goal, his tenth in 35 games with FC Dallas, and his second goal in as many games with the club. Obrain netted a goal in a 1-1 draw against San Jose in the 2021 season finale.

Expect goals to come from both sides today, Dallas has not kept a clean sheet in any of its last 20 away matches dating back to a 1-0 win at Nashville in November of 2020. The 20-game run is the longest active streak in all of MLS and is the second-longest in club history when they conceded a goal in 26 straight from June 2001 to September 2002.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

FC Dallas at New England Revolution

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)
Time
1:30
PM/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

new-england-revolution
MLS

How to Watch FC Dallas at New England Revolution

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
CUP SERIES
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Pennzoil 400, Qualifying

By Steve Benko1 minute ago
hockey fans
Hockey

How to Watch WIAA Tournament, Championship: Onalaska Co-op vs D.C. Everest Co-op

By Steve Benko1 minute ago
Feb 21, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) and guard Joseph Girard III (11) react to winning a game in overtime against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Syracuse in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
USATSI_17775453
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Auburn

By Nick Crain31 minutes ago
benfica
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Portimonense vs. Benfica

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
USATSI_2711351
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Cornell at Princeton in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
imago1007855663h
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Nimes vs. Paris FC

By Rafael Urbina41 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) tries to control a pass behind Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy