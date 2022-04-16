Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Dallas at New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Dallas and the New York Red Bulls, both of two good starts this MLS season, face off on Saturday.

Two playoff-hopeful clubs from across the conferences square off today with the Western Conference’s Dallas FC (3-1-2) and the Eastern Conference’s New York Red Bulls (3-2-1) both looking for a win. Each club has started off the season strong.

How to Watch FC Dallas at New York Red Bulls today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Watch FC Dallas at New York Red Bulls online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Dallas is coming off a big early-season win over Western Conference rivals, the Colorado Rapids (3-1):

Through six matches, both of these clubs have similar profiles on the field. FC Dallas has scored 10 total goals and given up four for a plus-six goal differential. They are tied for third in the Western Conference in goals scored and have the third-best overall goal differential.

After last season's struggles, FC Dallas has to be elated over their start but not satisfied just yet.

Most of this success has come at home as they hit the road for only the third match this season.

For the New York Red Bulls, they also have 10 goals scored (tied for second most in the Eastern Conference) and have given up six goals for a plus-four goal differential (second in the conference).

This is a big match for both clubs as the New York Red Bulls are trying to make the playoffs this season with more confidence, unlike last year when they had to hold their breath until the final day of the season while FC Dallas was on the outside looking in all year.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

FC Dallas at New York Red Bulls

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
