How to Watch FC Dallas at Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Orlando City will move into a tie for the top spot with the Union if the team can pull off a win today.

Orlando City, which is currently in third place in the Eastern Conference, has a chance to move into a first-place tie with the Philadelphia Union. Dallas is also sitting in third place in the Western Conference and can move ahead of Austin to second place with a win.

How to Watch FC Dallas at Orlando City SC Today:

Match Date: May 28, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

Live Stream FC Dallas at Orlando City SC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On Wednesday, Orlando City played Inter Miami in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16 match and advanced after winning 4-2 in a shootout. The club will face Nashville in the quarter-finals on June 29th. The club has won or drawn its last four matches.

Dallas’ latest match was a 2-1 loss against Minnesota. Scoring the lone goal for the Toros was Paul Arriola who, at the time, reduced the deficit back to one goal. In 13 games Orlando has six wins, three draws, and four losses. There is still plenty of time left for the club to rise in the rankings.

The last meeting for these two clubs was Feb. 5 for a club friendly where Dallas emerged with a 1-0 victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

