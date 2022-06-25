Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Dallas at Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Dallas travels to face Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on Saturday in MLS regular-season action.

In a matchup between two high-powered offenses from the state of Texas, Austin FC and FC Dallas meet at Q2 Stadium on Saturday in MLS action. Austin is currently in third place in the Western Conference with 27 points after 15 matches. Dallas, meanwhile, is fourth in the West with 25 points in the same amount of games.

How to Watch FC Dallas at Austin FC Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

Live stream FC Dallas at Austin FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In its last four matches in MLS action, Dallas has been able to win just one match to go with its three losses in that span. 

The lone victory was a 3-1 finish over Orlando City at Exploria Stadium on May 28. Paul Arriola notched a brace and Franco Jara added a third in the come-from-behind win for Dallas, who went down 1-0 after an Ercan Kara strike put Orlando ahead in the first-half stoppage time.

Austin, meanwhile, is coming off of a 1-0 win against Montréal last Saturday with former Dallas striker Maxi Urruti scoring the only goal of the match. Holding midfielder Daniel Pereira received a red card in the match and will be unavailable for the game against Dallas on Saturday.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

FC Dallas at Austin FC

TV CHANNEL: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
