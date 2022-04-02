Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Dallas and the Fire are both looking to extend winning streaks to three games when they face off on Saturday.

With both sides coming off wins in their last contests, FC Dallas (2-1-1) looks to extend their winning streak to three games when they travel to take on the Chicago Fire (2-2-0) on Saturday.

The Fire are also riding a two-game win streak after knocking off Sporting Kansas City by a score of 3-1 last Saturday. In the victory, Kacper Przybylko scored twice for the Fire, who controlled play for most of the game. After Roger Espinoza pulled Sporting KC within one, Przybylko put the game out of reach with his second goal in the 82nd minute.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Chicago Fire Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KUNW - Yakima)

Live stream FC Dallas vs. Chicago Fire on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

As for FC Dallas, Jesus Ferreira erupted for his first MLS hat trick with Dallas defeating the visiting Portland Timbers 4-1 last Saturday for their second-straight win. Ferreira scored all three of his goals in an 11-minute span of the first half, a franchise record for the quickest three strikes. Ferreira then assisted on Paul Arriola’s goal in the 77th minute to put the game out of reach.

Two of the hottest teams in MLS will now square off in Chicago on Saturday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
2
2022

FC Dallas vs. Chicago Fire

TV CHANNEL: UNIVISION (KUNW - Yakima)
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18004708
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open Men's Doubles Final

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
May 21th, 2006 Fort Worth ,Texas USA; Richard S Johnson tees off on the 12th hole during the final round of the Bank of America Colonial Golf Tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX. Johnson lost in a two hole sudden death playoff against Tim Herron. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports(c) Copyright 2006 Tim Heitman
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Rapiscan Systems Classic, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17956615
MLS

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Chicago Fire

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
USATSI_17999397
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Avalanche

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Florida at Auburn in College Softball

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
USATSI_17762713
Womens College Water Polo

How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA in Women's College Water Polo

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
imago1010788088h
Campeonato Nacional de Voleibol Feminino

How to Watch Benfica vs. Porto in Campeonato Nacional de Voleibol Feminino in Canada

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
dodgers-braves
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Giants vs Dodgers

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
Chicago Cubs Kyle Hendricks
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Angels vs Cubs

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy