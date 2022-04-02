FC Dallas and the Fire are both looking to extend winning streaks to three games when they face off on Saturday.

With both sides coming off wins in their last contests, FC Dallas (2-1-1) looks to extend their winning streak to three games when they travel to take on the Chicago Fire (2-2-0) on Saturday.

The Fire are also riding a two-game win streak after knocking off Sporting Kansas City by a score of 3-1 last Saturday. In the victory, Kacper Przybylko scored twice for the Fire, who controlled play for most of the game. After Roger Espinoza pulled Sporting KC within one, Przybylko put the game out of reach with his second goal in the 82nd minute.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Chicago Fire Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KUNW - Yakima)

As for FC Dallas, Jesus Ferreira erupted for his first MLS hat trick with Dallas defeating the visiting Portland Timbers 4-1 last Saturday for their second-straight win. Ferreira scored all three of his goals in an 11-minute span of the first half, a franchise record for the quickest three strikes. Ferreira then assisted on Paul Arriola’s goal in the 77th minute to put the game out of reach.

Two of the hottest teams in MLS will now square off in Chicago on Saturday afternoon.

