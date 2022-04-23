Both FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo are coming off wins in the U.S. Open Cup earlier this week.

With both sides earning wins in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup earlier this week, Houston and Dallas now turn their intention back to MLS play on Saturday.

Houston’s Samuel Junqua scored in stoppage time to give the Dynamo a 2-1 victory over the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros in a bizarre match that featured two own goals, one for each side. Houston advanced to the Round of 32 in the U.S. Open Cup.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo Today

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION

Live stream FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In their latest MLS action, the Dynamo played to a scoreless draw against the Timbers. Houston dominated the match for the first 75 minutes despite failing to score, but then held on for a draw when Portland began taking control. The draw snapped a two-game winning streak for Houston.

As for FC Dallas, Dallas also advanced to the Round of 32 in the U.S. Open Cup with a 2-1 victory against FC Tulsa. Jáder Obrian scored the game-winner early in the second half for Dallas, which also played to a scoreless draw in its last MLS action against the Red Bulls.

Both Dallas and Houston will look to use momentum from wins in the U.S. Open Cup to get back into the winner’s circle in MLS play on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply