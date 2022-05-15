FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Squads in the top half of the MLS Western Conference face off tonight in Los Angeles.

FC Dallas is riding a stellar unbeaten streak but is winless away from home this season and its road gets no easier tonight as it faces the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park. Goals will be at a premium for the two best defensive sides in Major League Soccer face-off, each team with just seven goals allowed through the first ten games.

How to Watch FC Dallas at LA Galaxy:

Match Date: May 14, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

Live stream the FC Dallas at LA Galaxy match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Galaxy trail crosstown rival LAFC by four points in the Western Conference table but have already swiped victories from the two teams above them in the standings beating LAFC 2-1 on April 9 and then earning a 1-0 road win at Austin on Sunday.

After extending its unbeaten streak to eight games, Dallas earned three road draws in this stretch but has not won since August, failing to record a victory in its last ten away matches. The Galaxy have taken seven points in their previous three home matches against FC Dallas, including a win and a draw last season. LA has only lost two of its last 13 home matches against Dallas, dating back to the 2011 season.

Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira is tied for the league lead with seven goals this season and has scored in two straight games, including the breakthrough score in a 2-0 home win against Seattle last Saturday. The goal was his 25th in seven seasons with the club and he already is one goal shy of tying his career-high of eight goals which he has done twice, in 2021 and 2019.

LA’s last four matches have seen a total of three goals. The last team to play five straight games with less than two goals in each match was Philadelphia in 2013.

Regional restrictions may apply.

