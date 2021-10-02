Clinging to the final playoff spot in the MLS Western Conference, Minnesota United FC heads to Texas for a match against FC Dallas Saturday night.

With eight games remaining on its schedule, Minnesota United FC holds the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The club, in seventh place in the standings, will look to separate itself from the competitors nipping at its heels starting with a match Saturday against FC Dallas.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS-KTXA Dallas

One team sit three points behind Minnesota United FC, and two teams sit four points behind.

With wins in two of its last three and three of its last six matches, Minnesota is playing well as the season reaches its final stretch. It has been particularly strong on the attacking half of the field, with six goals in its last three games.

In the previous two meetings between the clubs, FC Dallas has handled Minnesota's offense well. Minnesota won the first match at home 1–0 in May, then the two teams played to a 1–1 draw in Dallas in June.

The two teams meet for the final time this season at 8 p.m. Saturday in Dallas.

