October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clinging to the final playoff spot in the MLS Western Conference, Minnesota United FC heads to Texas for a match against FC Dallas Saturday night.
Author:

With eight games remaining on its schedule, Minnesota United FC holds the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The club, in seventh place in the standings, will look to separate itself from the competitors nipping at its heels starting with a match Saturday against FC Dallas.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS-KTXA Dallas

You can stream the FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

One team sit three points behind Minnesota United FC, and two teams sit four points behind.

With wins in two of its last three and three of its last six matches, Minnesota is playing well as the season reaches its final stretch. It has been particularly strong on the attacking half of the field, with six goals in its last three games. 

In the previous two meetings between the clubs, FC Dallas has handled Minnesota's offense well. Minnesota won the first match at home 1–0 in May, then the two teams played to a 1–1 draw in Dallas in June.

The two teams meet for the final time this season at 8 p.m. Saturday in Dallas.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC

TV CHANNEL: CBS-KTXA Dallas
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16854564
MLS

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC

4 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after a touchdown by fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

5 minutes ago
Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis (37) works to bring down Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
NFL

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

6 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Jaquan Johnson (46) hits Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) near the goal line during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

6 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) gets tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

7 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) heads to the locker room after beating the Colts at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Colts 249
NFL

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

7 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) warms up prior to a AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

8 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Angelo Blackson (90) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

8 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates the win against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

9 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy