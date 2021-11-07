Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch FC Dallas at San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    What motivates two teams that have already been eliminated from the playoffs this late into the season? We'll find out in a matchup between FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday.
    With both FC Dallas (7-15-11) and the San Jose Earthquakes (10-13-10) already eliminated from the playoffs, this match comes down to pride and building momentum for next season. For each team, the silver lining of the season looks different, but they are there for them today. For San Jose, it is about hanging its hat on final season points and for Dallas it is trying to not be one of the worst teams in the league overall.

    How to Watch FC Dallas at San Jose Earthquakes Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    MatchTime: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

    Live Stream FC Dallas at San Jose Earthquakes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The last time these two clubs matched up it ended in a 1-1 draw. 

    To close the season, the Earthquakes have gone 2-3-1, including winning their last match against Salt Lake (4-3). A win here would push them from potentially having the most losses in the Western Conference and allow them to hang their hats on finishing just a few points out of the playoffs.

    While they have already been eliminated from the playoffs, their 40 points (43 with a win) could potentially allow them to finish just a few points out of the playoffs.

    Javier Lopez of the Earthquakes is sitting on 12 goals for the year and with a goal today would move him up the season leaderboard, marking the highlight of the season.

    For Dallas, there are less redeeming qualities to their season. They have given up the third most goals in the MLS and have the fourth most ties and losses combined in the league, too. It has been a rough overall season, but with a win here the team can grab a silver lining heading into the offseason.

    Soccer Ball
    MLS

