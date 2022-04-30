Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Dallas heads to Kansas City on a six-game points streak to take on Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

Riding a six-game points streak after a thrilling win over the Dynamo in its last match, Dallas will travel to take on Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday night.

How to Watch FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City Today

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

Live stream FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

With Dallas red hot and riding high after its comeback win over Houston, Sporting KC only has one point in their last four matches and was held scoreless again in their last contest.

After trailing 1-0 for most of the match, Dallas scored twice after the 87th minute to stun the Dynamo in the season’s first rendition of the Texas Derby. Facuno Quignon’s goal three minutes into stoppage time was the winner, while Tsiki Ntsabeleng scored for Dallas in the 87th minute to tie the game. Quignon scored as an unmarked man off a corner kick from Alan Velasco.

In a wonky match that featured a 47-minute weather delay in the second half, Khiry Shelton’s header off a free kick from Graham Zusi was the closest that Sporting KC got to scoring. The final verdict was a 0-0 draw for Kansas City against Columbus.

Dallas will look to extend its point streak to seven games when they take on Kansas City on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
30
2022

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City

TV CHANNEL: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18163369
MLS

How to Watch FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City

By Evan Lazar49 seconds ago
USATSI_18178250
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
College Baseball

How to Watch Santa Clara at San Diego in College Baseball

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
imago1011649194h
College Baseball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Arkansas in College Baseball

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
1649712772564
entertainment

How to Watch Renovation Goldmine Bridgerton Series Premiere

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_18181095
USFL Football

How to Watch the Stallions vs. Breakers

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) reacts after scoring off a penalty kick in the second half against the Orlando City at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Chicago Fire FC vs New York Red Bulls

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
Monterrey
Liga MX

How to Watch Monterrey vs Tijuana

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
imago1004763792h
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Legion at Jackals

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy