Riding a six-game points streak after a thrilling win over the Dynamo in its last match, Dallas will travel to take on Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday night.

How to Watch FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City Today

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

With Dallas red hot and riding high after its comeback win over Houston, Sporting KC only has one point in their last four matches and was held scoreless again in their last contest.

After trailing 1-0 for most of the match, Dallas scored twice after the 87th minute to stun the Dynamo in the season’s first rendition of the Texas Derby. Facuno Quignon’s goal three minutes into stoppage time was the winner, while Tsiki Ntsabeleng scored for Dallas in the 87th minute to tie the game. Quignon scored as an unmarked man off a corner kick from Alan Velasco.

In a wonky match that featured a 47-minute weather delay in the second half, Khiry Shelton’s header off a free kick from Graham Zusi was the closest that Sporting KC got to scoring. The final verdict was a 0-0 draw for Kansas City against Columbus.

Dallas will look to extend its point streak to seven games when they take on Kansas City on Saturday.

