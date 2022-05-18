Fire vs. Red Bulls stream: Watch online, TV channel

After both teams were winless in their last matches in MLS play, the Fire travel to take on the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday night in New Jersey.

The matchup features two teams moving in the opposite direction in the MLS standings. The Red Bulls are currently No. 5 in the Eastern Conference with 19 points this season, which is only one point shy of conference-leaders Montreal. On the other hand, the Fire are last in the East, with only ten points entering Wednesday night’s showdown with New York.

How to Watch Chicago Fire FC at New York Red Bulls Today

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream Chicago Fire FC at New York Red Bulls on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

Despite playing a man down from the 55th minute on, the Red Bulls salvaged a 1-1 draw against the Philadelphia Union in their last match. New York pushed their unbeaten streak to five games when Luquinhas scored the tying goal in the 66th minute. The Red Bulls went down to ten men when Dylan Nealis was shown his second yellow card in the 55th minute but held on to earn the draw.

As for Chicago, it fell to a streaking FC Cincinnati when Luciano Acosta took advantage of a poor pass from Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina on a setup from Brandon Vazquez.

On Wednesday night, the Red Bulls look to get back in the win column and extend their unbeaten streak against the Fire.

